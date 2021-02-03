All industrial units in Delhi operating on cleaner fuels: DPCC

Representative image

All operational industrial units in the national capital have switched over to cleaner fuels, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee has told the Centre's Commission For Air Quality Management.

The Commission had earlier asked the DPCC to identify the industries using unapproved fuels and take stringent penal action in case of non-compliance.

As many as 1,644 industrial units, spread across 50 industrial areas, had been identified to switch over to Piped Natural Gas (PNG).

The DPCC, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) and the Delhi government were also asked to work in close coordination with the industrial units to complete infrastructure work to ensure their transition from dirty fuels to PNG by January 31.

“There were 1,644 such units. Of this, 13 shut down operations, two are non-operational and two shifted to electricity,” a DPCC official said.

Of the remaining industrial units, 1,607 switched over to PNG by January 31, he said.

The official said 20 industrial units have been using Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), which is a clean and efficient fuel.

“Though we have asked these units to change to PNG, we cannot force them to do it,” the official said.