All-India truckers strike losses pegged at Rs 10,000 crore in 3 days

Reeling under the impact of demonetisation, high cost of goods and services tax (GST), rise in input costs along with fuel prices, the All-India Motor Transport Congress called for an indefinite strike on Friday and the trucks stayed off the road until Sunday, taking the nationwide loss estimate to Rs 10,000 crore, reports The Times of India.

In Maharashtra alone, losses due to the strike was pegged at Rs 2,000 crore as lakh of trucks did not hit the roads.

To end this crisis, the Centre has called the transporters for talks. “The government should at least accept our demands in principle," said Raman Khosla, president of the Maharashtra Rajya Truck, Tempo, Tankers, Bus Vahatuk Mahasangh.

He said that not a single truck transported manufacturing, industrial goods and other commodities on Sunday.

On day one of the strike, an official close to Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari's office had informed that during the meeting, transporters were conveyed that instant solutions cannot be provided to the truckers' demands but assured them that the government is exploring options to consider the demands of the protesters.

While the truckers strike is still on, trucks transporting essentials like fruits, vegetables, medicine and milk are plying on roads.

However, a few leading transporter associations fear that if strike continues this week, even those supplying vegetables and fruits could voluntarily stay off the road and this may escalate prices.

Truckers' key demands include a cut down in Central and state taxes by getting diesel under the ambit of GST in order to reduce the price of the deregulated commodity.

The truckers are also protesting for exemptions and abolitions in direct taxes, national permits for all buses and trucks and also doing away with the direct port delivery tendering system.