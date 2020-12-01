PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 01, 2020 08:24 AM IST | Source: PTI

All India Taxi Union threatens to go on strike if demands of agitating farmers not met within 2 days

President of the Union, Balwant Singh Bhullar, said they are giving two days to the central government to meet the demands of the farmers.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image

The All India Taxi Union on Monday threatened to go on strike if the demands of the farmers, protesting against the Centre's new farm laws at different border points of the national capital, are not met within two days.

President of the Union, Balwant Singh Bhullar, said they are giving two days to the central government to meet the demands of the farmers.

"We request the prime minister, home minister and agriculture minister to revoke these laws. The corporate sector is destroying us.

Close

Track this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on farmers' protest

related news

"If government does not take these laws back in two days, then we will remove our vehicles from the roads. We request all drivers across India to stop their vehicles from December 3," Bhullar said.

Peaceful sit-ins by farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, continued for the fifth day at the Singhu and Tikri borders, while the numbers of protestors swelled at the Ghazipur border.

Farmers have come to Delhi for a "decisive battle" and will continue their stir against the new agri-marketing laws, their leaders said, adding that they will continue their agitation until their demands are met.

Security was beefed up by the Delhi Police and concrete barriers placed at all borders points connecting the city with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh as the farmers threatened to block all highways to the national capital after rejecting the Centre’s offer that they shift the protest to Burari to start a dialogue before the scheduled date of December 3.
First Published on Dec 1, 2020 08:16 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.