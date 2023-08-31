English
    All-India House Price Index rises 5.1% in Q1FY24: RBI data

    On a sequential (quarter-on-quarter) basis, all-India HPI increased by 2.6 percent in Q1:2023-24

    PTI
    August 31, 2023 / 09:23 PM IST
    The all-India House Price Index (HPI) rose by 5.1 per cent in the April-June quarter of 2023-24 as compared with 3.4 per cent a year ago, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday.

    The RBI releases quarterly HPI based on transaction-level data received from the registration authorities in ten major cities.

    The cities are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

    "All India HPI growth (y-o-y) inched up to 5.1 percent in Q1:2023-24 from 4.6 percent in the previous quarter and 3.4 percent a year ago; annual growth in HPI varied widely across the cities - ranging from the high growth of 14.9 percent (Delhi) to a contraction of 6.6 percent (Kolkata)," the RBI said.

    On a sequential (quarter-on-quarter) basis, all-India HPI increased by 2.6 percent in Q1:2023-24; eight of the 10 cities witnessed housing registration price increase vis-a-vis the previous quarter.

