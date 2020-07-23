App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 06:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

All existing demand for Shramik trains met, last one operated on July 9: Railways

The Railways started Shramik Specials on May 1 to transport stranded migrant workers to their native states after thousands tried to reach home on foot due to the lockdown.

Representative Image (Image: AP)
Representative Image (Image: AP)

The Railways Thursday said it has met all the existing demand of states for Shramik Special trains to ferry stranded migrant workers home, with the last service being operated on July 9. Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav said a total of 4,615 Shramik Special trains have been run since May 1, taking over 63 lakh people home during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Ministry of Railways has said it subsidised the ticket prices for migrant workers by agreeing to pay 85 per cent, while state governments have been asked to pay the remaining 15 per cent.

“The last Shramik Special train ran on July 9 and with that we presume that we have met the demand of the states regarding these trains. However, if there is more such demand, we will run these services again,¨ Yadav said in an online press conference on Thursday.
tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways #shramik special trains

