All districts covered under the Jan Aushadhi Kendra: Finance Ministry

As on December 31, 2020, there were 7,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras in India, the finance ministry said.

Moneycontrol News
January 24, 2021 / 10:21 AM IST
Representative image


The government on January 24 said all the 734 districts of the country have been covered under the Jan Aushadhi Kendra programme that aims to improve access to affordable generic or unbranded medicines.

The Centre has set a target to increase the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the country to 10,500 by the end of March 2025, the finance ministry tweeted on January 24.

As on December 31, 2020, there were 7,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras in India, the ministry said. Re-strengthening economy through reforms: Making quality medicines available at affordable prices for all.

At present, 1,449 medicines are offered under the scheme and the ministry plans to expand the list to 2,000 by 2024. As many as 204 surgical items are also offered which the government plans to expand to 300 by 2024.

In the current fiscal year, upto January 12, 2021, sales worth Rs. 484 crore were recorded at the 7,064 Jan Aushadhi Kendras, the ministry of chemicals and fertilizers said earlier in January.
TAGS: #India
first published: Jan 24, 2021 10:21 am

