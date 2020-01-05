App
Last Updated : Jan 05, 2020 04:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

All deaths during anti-CAA protests in UP caused by police bullets: Akhilesh Yadav

"All the deaths during the agitation in the state were caused by police bullets," he claimed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday alleged that all deaths during anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh were caused by police bullets. Akhilesh, who visited the residence of Mohammad Wakil killed during an anti-CAA protest in the state capital, said, "He was not involved in the agitation. The government should probe as to whose bullet hit him. They (police) have post-mortem report now."

"All the deaths during the agitation in the state were caused by police bullets," he claimed.

Yadav also demanded compensation, house and job for Wakil's family living in a rented accommodation.

He said families of all those killed during protests should be given adequate compensation.

Officials maintain that 19 persons died in clashes during widespread protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) across the state in December.

First Published on Jan 5, 2020 03:37 pm

tags #Akhilesh Yadav

