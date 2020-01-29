App
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 05:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

All coaches, wagons to be RFID tagged and tracked by 2021: Railways

The RFID project undertaken by CRIS, the IT arm of Indian Railways, can read data even at a speed of 182 kmph, Agarwal said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Around 3,50,000 coaches and wagons of the railways will be RFID tagged and tracked by 2021 and the cost of the project will be around Rs 112 crore, a senior official said January 29.

Till now approximately 22,000 wagons and 1200 coaches have been fitted with radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags, said Rajesh Agarwal, member, Rolling Stock, Railway Board.

Additionally, roughly 3,500 fixed RFID readers are expected to come up which shall communicate to a central control centre using GS1 barcode's LLRP (low level reader protocol) standard, he said.

This technology will help railways track each of its coaches and wagons as a result of which they can be suitably deployed in a timely manner wherever necessary, he said.

First Published on Jan 29, 2020 05:30 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways

