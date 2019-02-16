All Arunachal government offices will become paperless by 2021: CM Pema Khandu

All state government offices in Arunachal Pradesh will become paperless e-office by 2021, Chief Minister Pema Khandu has said.

The state government is giving a big push to usage of information technology (IT) in governance and by 2021 all government offices will become paperless e-office, Khandu said on February 15 while launching WiFi hotspots for Tawang and Dirang districts at Tawang.

The chief minister said the advantage of having paperless e-office is to stop manipulation, ensure transparency and provide easy access of services to the people.

Khandu said the WiFi services have been rolled out as per the budget announcement and similar hotspots were launched earlier in several educational institutions in the state capital, a CMO release said here.

The chief minister said 66 access points in Tawang and 12 in Dirang would be installed, which would be capable of providing WiFi service to 124 users at each access points.

Khandu lauded the Tawang district administration for carrying out the Sarkar Aapke Dwar (government at your doorstep) programme effectively across the district.

Under the Sarkar Aapke Dwar programme the deputy commissioners of the districts conduct jan-sunwais (public hearing) on the first of every month in their respective districts to resolve public grievances on the spot.

Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju, Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi, Dirang MLA Phurpa Tsering and the MLA from Lumla, Jambey Tashi were present on the occasion, the release added.