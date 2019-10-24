Alibag Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Alibag Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Alibag Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Alibag constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Alibag is an Assembly constituency in Konkan region of Maharashtra in Raigad district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 73.35% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 70.65% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Subhash Alias Panditshet Patil won this seat by a margin of 16094 votes, which was 7.95% of the total votes polled. PWPI polled a total of 202419 votes.Meenakshi Prabhakar Patil won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 24148 votes. PWPI polled 173786 votes, 53.61% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
