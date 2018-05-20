App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 20, 2018 07:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Alert! Rain, thunderstorm likely on Wednesday in east UP

The weather is most likely to remain dry over the state tomorrow and the day after

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Rain and thunderstorm are very likely to occur at isolated places over east Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, the meteorological (MeT) department here said today. The weather is most likely to remain dry over the state tomorrow and the day after, it said.

On Saturday, day temperatures rose in Allahabad, Lucknow, Bareilly and Meerut, the department said.

Allahabad was the hottest place in the state and recorded 44.1 degrees Celsius, it said.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Thunderstorms

