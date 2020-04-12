Alcohol body recommends phased resumption of business to Maha govt

The Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with recommendations for phased resumption of business—from distillery to wine stores—given the revenue and employment implications for the state.

“What has compounded problem for alcoholic beverage industry is the fact that excise policy for many states come to an end on March 31. Prior to that date, there are several statutory requirements that ought to be met by companies for them to keep continuity of operations,” CIABC said in its letter to the CM.

“Taxes on alcoholic beverage is one of most important source of revenue for state governments, and is vitally required in fighting coronavirus spread,” the letter said.

It also highlighted liquor industry’s support by producing “lakhs of litres of sanitisers using the raw material that it had actually bought for producing alcoholic beverages.”

The letter pointed out the undesired consequences as well.

“Within just two weeks of the lock down, there are already growing reports of sale of illicit and spurious liquor. There have been instances of break-ins and loot of alcohol stock from shops which are easy target due to administration’s attention on Corona and absence of people on streets,” the letter said.

Key among CIABC’s recommendations for the phased restart of retail liquor stores include:

• Retail licenses granted for year 2019-20 which expired on 31 March 2020 should be extended until June 30, 2020.

• Shops outside identified COVID19 hotspots should be allowed to open in following phased manner. Keeping shops open for longer is to help spread customers. From April 15th to May 15th – from 9 am to 11 pm From May 15th to June 15th – from 11 am to 11 pm

June 15th onwards – normal timing.

• Shops should be permitted to sell stock purchased or ordered in 2019-20 till stocks last.

• No demurrage should be charged for stock lying in government retail shops until June 30.

• No retail shop should be manned by more than two salesmen.

• No shop should permit more than two customers if it’s a walk-in shop or one customer if it’s single window shop. All shops must make circle markings outside for customers to stand.