App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 09:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alagiri prepares for 'milestone' rally, claims 1 lakh supporters will attend

The rally is being dubbed by his supporters as ‘a milestone’ in the 67 year old’s political career

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: PIB
Image: PIB

Weeks after staging a rebellion against younger brother and party leader MK Stalin, late Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M Karunanidhi’s elder son MK Alagiri is set to lead a rally in Chennai on September 5.

The rally is considered as a show of strength amid Alagiri's bid to seek re-induction into the DMK, with reports saying the leader expects a crowd of 1 lakh to turn up.

This is the latest development in the battle for leadership in the DMK, in which Stalin has edged out his younger brother.

On August 13, less than a week after DMK patriarch Karunanidhi’s death, Alagiri had challenged Stalin to stake claim for the party's leadership.

related news

Speaking to the media at his father's burial site on Marina Beach in Chennai, Alagiri said that he was "pained" by what has been transpiring after his father’s death, and said "all the real supporters" of the party were with him.

Days later, Stalin, however, was elected unopposed as the new president of the DMK.

On August 30, Alagiri had made a U-turn, stating that he was prepared to bury the hatchet and would accept Stalin’s leadership if he was readmitted into the party fold.

The estranged elder brother also said that neither he nor his son Dayanidhi Alagiri yearned for any position in the party.

Supporters of Alagiri are now dubbing the September 5 rally as ‘a milestone’ in the 67-year-old’s political career.

Alagiri’s son Durai Dayanidhi told a newspaper that he was unaware as to why they were not being accepted back into the DMK fold. “We don’t know. Maybe the people around the current leaders think my father is a big force and (will) emerge as a big leader in the party," he said.

“I am not interested and never asked for any position in the party nor in any trust as is being claimed,” he added.

In the 2000s, Alagiri used to be a party strongman, drawing support especially from the Madurai region. In the UPA 2 government, he was made the Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

Eventually, he was sidelined from the party and Stalin was announced as Karunanidhi's political heir. Alagiri was expelled from the party in 2014 by Karunanidhi in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls for "anti-party activities".
First Published on Sep 5, 2018 09:59 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #MK Alagiri #Politics #Tamil Nadu

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.