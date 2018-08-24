Al Jazeera may have to shut shop in India after govt revokes security clearance

The security clearance of English TV news channel Al Jazeera has been withdrawn by the Indian government. Without the clearance, the channel will need to stop broadcasting in the country.

While the government has provided no explanation, media reports suggest that the decision was taken after the broadcast of a documentary about militancy in Kashmir.

Senior officials have told The Economic Times that the final decision is now in the hands of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, which will hear a review petition from the channel. While the home ministry is in charge of issuing security clearances, the information and broadcasting ministry renders the broadcasting licence. According to official documents, the home ministry gave clearance to Al Jazeera on December 3, 2010, while it was withdrawn on May 29, 2018.

The channel, which is run by AJI International Private Limited, told the Centre that it has allotted a significant 10 minutes to the Centre’s efforts in the Valley and the view of its officials in the complete version of the documentary, which has been missed in the edited version presented to the home ministry.

This is not the first time that Al Jazeera has been on the receiving end on the government’s strictures. In 2015, the channel was suspended for five days for incorrectly showing the map of India with respect to Jammu and Kashmir. At that time, the channel put out a blank screen for five days with the following message: “As instructed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, this channel will not be available from 00.01 hours on April 22 till 00.01hours on April 27, 2015.”

According to government figures, India has 867 private satellite TV channels, out of which permissions for 236 channels have been withdrawn due to various reasons. Out of these, permissions for 147 channels were cancelled between 2015 and June 2018 alone.

Sources have also told the paper that the government would be cracking the whip on foreign journalists reporting on Kashmir. In May this year, the Ministry of External Affairs had sent letters to foreign journalists and reminded them to seek prior permission to travel to certain areas under the Foreigners (Protected Areas) Order, 1958. These include Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and parts of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan.