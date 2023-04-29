 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Akshaya Patra Foundation resumes food supply to Delhi govt-run shelter homes

PTI
Apr 29, 2023 / 12:57 PM IST

Following an interim order of the high court, the foundation resumed the night shelter feeding initiative undertaken in association with the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) in Delhi, the NGO said in a statement.

In a relief to thousands of homeless and poor people staying in night shelters run by the Delhi government, the Akshaya Patra Foundation on Saturday said it has resumed food supply to them.

The foundation had discontinued food supply to the shelter homes on April 26 citing a shortage of funds.

On Friday, the Delhi government said in a statement that the Delhi High Court ordered for continuation of its free meal scheme, observing it was the responsibility of the State to ensure every person had access to food.

