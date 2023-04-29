Akshaya Patra Foundation resumes food supply to Delhi govt-run shelter homes

In a relief to thousands of homeless and poor people staying in night shelters run by the Delhi government, the Akshaya Patra Foundation on Saturday said it has resumed food supply to them.

The foundation had discontinued food supply to the shelter homes on April 26 citing a shortage of funds.

On Friday, the Delhi government said in a statement that the Delhi High Court ordered for continuation of its free meal scheme, observing it was the responsibility of the State to ensure every person had access to food.

Following an interim order of the high court, the foundation resumed the night shelter feeding initiative undertaken in association with the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) in Delhi, the NGO said in a statement.

However, it added, only breakfast and lunch will be served at over 180 night shelter homes for 15,000-17,000 inmates for the next three days, starting Saturday, due to significant logistics and procurement issues.

The foundation will resume normal food supply by serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner to the inmates from May 2, said Bharatarshabha Dasa, national president and trustee of the foundation, in the statement.

"We look forward to DUSIB and the Government of NCT of Delhi for continued support in serving the underprivileged beneficiaries," he said.