Akole Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Akole Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Akole is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Ahmednagar district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Akole Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 67.65% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 65.45% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Pichad Vaibhav Madhukar won this seat by a margin of 20062 votes, which was 12.44% of the total votes polled. NCP polled a total of 161301 votes.