Akole Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Akole Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Akole Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Akole constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Akole is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Ahmednagar district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Akole Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 67.65% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 65.45% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Pichad Vaibhav Madhukar won this seat by a margin of 20062 votes, which was 12.44% of the total votes polled. NCP polled a total of 161301 votes.Pichad Madhukar Kashinath won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 9079 votes. NCP polled 137264 votes, 43.74% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .