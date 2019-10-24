Akola West Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Akola West Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Akola West Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Akola West constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Akola West is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Akola district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Akola West Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 51.79% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 48.87% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Govardhan Mangilal Sharma won this seat by a margin of 39953 votes, which was 27.91% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 143163 votes.Govardhan Mangilalji Sharma won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 11910 votes. BJP polled 125547 votes, 35.17% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
