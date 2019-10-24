Akola East Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Akola East Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Akola East is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Akola district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Akola East Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 56.1% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 53.84% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Savarkar Randhir Pralhadrao won this seat by a margin of 2440 votes, which was 1.45% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 168664 votes.