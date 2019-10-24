Akola East Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Akola East Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Akola East Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Akola East constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Akola East is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Akola district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Akola East Assembly Election Result 2019
Voter turnout was 56.1% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 53.84% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Savarkar Randhir Pralhadrao won this seat by a margin of 2440 votes, which was 1.45% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 168664 votes.Bhade Haridas Pandhari won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 14244 votes. BBM polled 148045 votes, 32.72% of the total votes polled.
