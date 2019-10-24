Akkalkuwa Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Akkalkuwa Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Akkalkuwa is an Assembly constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Nandurabar district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe category.

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 70.91% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 68.4% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Padavi Adv K C won this seat by a margin of 15775 votes, which was 9% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 175204 votes.