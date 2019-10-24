Akkalkuwa Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Akkalkuwa Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Akkalkuwa Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Akkalkuwa constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Akkalkuwa is an Assembly constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Nandurabar district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Akkalkuwa Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 70.91% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 68.4% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Padavi Adv K C won this seat by a margin of 15775 votes, which was 9% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 175204 votes.Padvi Adv K C won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the IND candidate by a margin of 2559 votes. INC polled 143313 votes, 36.47% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .