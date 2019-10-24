Akkalkot Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Akkalkot Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Akkalkot Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Akkalkot constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Akkalkot is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Solapur district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Akkalkot Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency Information
Akkalkot is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra under Solapur district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Voter turnout was 63.95% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 65.13% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Siddharam Satlingappa Mhetre won this seat by a margin of 17644 votes, which was 8.29% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 212944 votes.Patil Sidramappa Malkappa won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 1385 votes. BJP polled 195970 votes, 47.2% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .