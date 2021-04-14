English
Akhilesh Yadav, UP minister Ashutosh Tandon test positive for COVID-19

In a tweet in Hindi on Wednesday, Yadav said, "My corona test report has come positive. I have isolated myself and started treatment at home itself. People who have come in contact with me in the past few days should get themselves tested. They are requested to stay in isolation for some days."

PTI
April 14, 2021 / 11:21 AM IST
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Uttar Pradesh minister Ashutosh Tandon have tested positive for COVID-19.

Yadav had recently visited Haridwar where the Kumbh Mela is underway and met various religious leaders, including Akhara Parishad chairman Mahant Narendra Giri who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier.

On reaching Lucknow, Yadav got himself tested on Tuesday.

Uttar Pradesh Urban Development Minister Tandon tweeted, "After observing initial symptoms of corona, I got myself tested, and the report has come positive. On the advice of doctors, I have isolated myself at home. People who have come in contact with me in the past few days should get themselves tested."
PTI
TAGS: #Akhilesh Yadav #Ashutosh Tandon #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India
first published: Apr 14, 2021 11:22 am

