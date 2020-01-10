Akhilesh Yadav to organise screening of Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak in Lucknow

Samajwadi Party will organise a screening of Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Chhapaak’ for party workers on January 10 following the directive of its president Akhilesh Yadav, news agency ANI has reported. A cinema hall in Lucknow has been booked for the same, it said.

The move by former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister assumes significance in the background of the controversy surrounded the actor ever since she visited Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) a few days ago to show solidarity with students who were attacked by a mob.

Deepika made a surprise visit to the JNU campus on January 7 while students were protesting against the attack. Her visit prompted many in the film industry, as well as outside, to praise her. But, at the same time, it also led to hashtags demanding that her movie Chhapaak be boycotted.

"#Boycott Chhapaak" started trending on Twitter, as was "#ISupportDeepika".

The government of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh have also extended their support to the movie by declaring it tax free in their respective states.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath took to Twitter on January 9 to make the announcement, saying the movie gives a "positive message to the society about acid attack survivors."

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also tweeted, appealing to people to watch the movie along with their families.

After Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry also declared that Padukone’s movie will be made tax-free in the Union Territory.