App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2018 07:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Akhilesh Yadav slams Yogi govt over proposed move to rename Allahabad as 'Prayagraj'

In a Twitter post, Yadav said today's rulers were trying to show that they are working by just changing the name of Allahabad.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav attacked the Yogi Adityanath government's proposed move to rename Allahabad as Prayagraj, stating that the present dispensation wanted to show their work only by "renaming".

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit to Allahabad on October 13 had announced that there was a proposal to rename the city as Prayagraj ahead of the 2019 Kumbh Mela.

In a Twitter post, Yadav said today's rulers were trying to show that they are working by just changing the name of Allahabad.

"... They have even re-named Ardh Kumbh to Kumbh. This is toying with tradition and belief," the former UP CM tweeted.

However, reacting to Yadav, Energy Minister and government spokesperson Shrikant Sharma claimed that the belief of people was hurt when the city was named Allahabad.

"Some persons are objecting to renaming Allahabad as Prayagraj. The objections are baseless. It is the right of the government to rename any city. If needed, we will rename more cities and roads. The mistakes done earlier will be rectified," he said.

UP Governor Ram Naik had already supported the demands of the saints and the people of the Sangam city, he had said.
First Published on Oct 15, 2018 07:31 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.