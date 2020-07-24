App
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2020 04:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Akhilesh Yadav slams UP govt over law and order situation, demands President rule in state

The lab technician, who was kidnapped last month, was killed within a week of being held captive and the body was thrown in a river, the police said.

PTI

Lashing out at the Yogi Adityanath government over the killing of a lab technician in Kanpur, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Friday demanded that President's Rule be imposed in the state. He also announced an assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the family of the technician.

"The news of death of man kidnapped in Kanpur is saddening. Government remained inactive after warning. Now the government should give at least Rs 50 lakh to the aggrieved family. SP will give Rs 5 lakh to the family," the SP president said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Where are those with 'divya shakti' (divine power) and his 'bhayotpadak' (fear creating) 'prabhamanda' (aura) and his 'gyan mandali' (those giving him feedback)" Yadav tweeted with a hashtag "#PresidentRuleInUP".

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday suspended four police personnel, including an Additional SP and a Circle Officer, for laxity in the probe into the case.

The government also said Additional Director General (ADG-Police Headquarters) B P Jogdand will probe whether ransom was paid by the family of the lab technician or not.
First Published on Jul 24, 2020 03:55 pm

tags #Akhilesh Yadav #Current Affairs #India #Uttar Pradesh #Yogi Adityanath

