App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 26, 2018 09:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Akhilesh Yadav postpones meeting with KCR; Mayawati yet to confirm

Yadav said he appreciates Rao's efforts to build an alliance, but he will not be able to meet him in Delhi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Plans of Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader K Chandrashekar Rao to meet BSP supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in a bid to cobble up a non-BJP, non-Congress alliance ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election seem to have hit a roadblock.

While Akhilesh Yadav said in Lucknow that he would meet Rao after January 6 in Hyderabad, Mayawati has not yet given time to the Telangana Chief Minister.

Yadav said he appreciates Rao's efforts to build an alliance, but he will not be able to meet him in Delhi.

Earlier, a meeting between the two was planned at the residence of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

related news

Though Mayawati is in Delhi since December 23, she has not yet confirmed the time for the proposed meeting.

Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) are key regional players in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh. The SP has maintained that a non-BJP alliance will not be able to stand without their inclusion.

The TRS chief reached Delhi on December 23 and would be here till December 27.

Pitching for a Federal Front of regional parties, Rao had on December 24 met Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Addressing the media after the meeting, he had said that they discussed a "matter of mutual interest" and "national politics”. "Our dialogue will continue and shortly, we will come with a concrete plan," he said. Banerjee did not speak.

On December 23, he had met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to discuss an alternative front.

The BJP has dubbed him as the 'B team' of the Congress, while Rahul Gandhi and TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu have accused Rao of being the 'B team' of BJP.

Rao met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 26. This was Rao's first meeting with Modi after winning the assembly elections to return to power in Telangana.
First Published on Dec 26, 2018 09:31 pm

tags #Akhilesh Yadav #India #K Chandrashekar Rao #Mayawati #Politics

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.