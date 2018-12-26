Akhilesh Yadav postpones meeting with KCR; Mayawati yet to confirm

Plans of Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader K Chandrashekar Rao to meet BSP supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in a bid to cobble up a non-BJP, non-Congress alliance ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election seem to have hit a roadblock.

While Akhilesh Yadav said in Lucknow that he would meet Rao after January 6 in Hyderabad, Mayawati has not yet given time to the Telangana Chief Minister.

Yadav said he appreciates Rao's efforts to build an alliance, but he will not be able to meet him in Delhi.

Earlier, a meeting between the two was planned at the residence of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Though Mayawati is in Delhi since December 23, she has not yet confirmed the time for the proposed meeting.

Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) are key regional players in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh. The SP has maintained that a non-BJP alliance will not be able to stand without their inclusion.

The TRS chief reached Delhi on December 23 and would be here till December 27.

Pitching for a Federal Front of regional parties, Rao had on December 24 met Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Addressing the media after the meeting, he had said that they discussed a "matter of mutual interest" and "national politics”. "Our dialogue will continue and shortly, we will come with a concrete plan," he said. Banerjee did not speak.

On December 23, he had met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to discuss an alternative front.

The BJP has dubbed him as the 'B team' of the Congress, while Rahul Gandhi and TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu have accused Rao of being the 'B team' of BJP.

Rao met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 26. This was Rao's first meeting with Modi after winning the assembly elections to return to power in Telangana.