Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 09:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Akhilesh Yadav mocks Yogi, says he is stealing credit for SP govt schemes

Yadav has repeatedly accused the BJP government in the state of taking credit for projects begun when he was the chief minister.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of taking credit for projects launched during the SP term, taunting him with a list of more schemes for the ruling party to claim as its own. “Manyawar ke suchnarth” (for the Hon'ble Chief Minister's attention), the opposition leader tweeted, listing 21 projects “begun during the SP term” and “pending” an inauguration by the present government.

The list includes, including Purvanchal Expressway, a 500-bed super-specialty child care ward at Gorakhpur hospital, Gomti riverfront project, Varuna riverfront project, a cancer research institute, and a ropeway, Bhajan Sthal in Ayodhya, Etawah Lion Safari and Mughal Museum in Agra.

BJP leaders deny this or assert that some schemes may have formally begun under the SP's watch, but it was their government that implemented them seriously.

During the launch of Lucknow Metro by Adityanath in 2017, Yadav said, "Engine to pehle chal dia tha, dibbe to peechhe aaney hi the." (The engine had started running long back, the coaches were bound to follow.)

During the assembly election campaign, Yadav had flagged the Lucknow Metro as a major achievement of his own government.

Commenting on Noida Metro, which was launched in January, Yadav attacked the BJP government with a Twitter hashtag “Paraya Kaam Apna”, suggesting that it was staking claim to someone else's work.

The SP had also accused the Adityanath government of taking credit for the Greater Noida Metro Project, saying work on it had started in 2016 during Akhilesh Yadav's term.

First Published on Sep 18, 2019 09:44 pm

tags #Akhilesh Yadav #Current Affairs #India #Uttar Pradesh #Yogi Adityanath

