App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 09:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Akhilesh Yadav blames 'failed' foreign policy for India-Nepal row

The former UP chief minister was apparently referring to eruption of tensions between the two countries after India inaugurated a strategic road in Uttarakhand to Lipulekh Pass earlier this month.

PTI

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday blamed the country's “failed foreign policy” for the current tension with Nepal.

He claimed this has led the unsafe borders and deterioration in relation with neighbouring countries.

"Due to a failed foreign policy, voices of protests against India are coming from neighbouring Nepal. The Nepalese prime minister gives a statement against India in parliament. Nepal is releasing maps showing its right on Indian territory," Akhilesh said in a statement.

Close

He said Nepal was India's "old and trusted friend” but due to BJP's policies it has distanced itself.

related news

“China is our rival and its growing influence in Nepal is due to BJP's policies," he added.

The former UP chief minister was apparently referring to eruption of tensions between the two countries after India inaugurated a strategic road in Uttarakhand to Lipulekh Pass earlier this month.

Nepal claims the area as part of its own territory and the country's cabinet approved a new map, showing it as such.

Without naming Beijing, Army Chief General M M Naravane has hinted at Chinese possible role in the Nepalese protests over the new road.

Akhilesh Yadav also criticised the Uttar Pradesh government's handling of the coronavirus crisis.

He claimed that the Uttar Pradesh government has filed "thousands of FIRs" in connection with the COVID-19 outbreak, making it look like a "criminal problem rather than a medical one".

“Due to the bad state of quarantine centres and the BJP government's discriminatory policy, people are afraid of going there. The BJP people need to change their narrow outlook," Yadav said in a tweet earlier.

The state police has lodged FIRs over lockdown violations and also against those found indulging in hoarding and black marketing.

An FIR was also lodged recently against Congress leaders in connection with party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's offer to provide 1,000 buses to ferry migrant labourers.

The UP government had claimed that the list of buses submitted by the party included many which lacked fitness certificates and insurance papers.

About 100 registration numbers in the list belonged to vehicles like autorickshaws and cars, instead of the claimed buses, officials said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 21, 2020 08:55 pm

tags #Akhilesh Yadav #BJP #Current Affairs #foreign policy #India #Nepal #Samajwadi Party

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 | Lockdown has helped in ramping up health infrastructure: Government official

COVID-19 | Lockdown has helped in ramping up health infrastructure: Government official

Coronavirus wrap May 21: Govt outlines details for resuming domestic flights; MHA alerts states on flouting lockdown rules

Coronavirus wrap May 21: Govt outlines details for resuming domestic flights; MHA alerts states on flouting lockdown rules

India becomes world's second largest manufacturer of PPE body coveralls: Govt

India becomes world's second largest manufacturer of PPE body coveralls: Govt

most popular

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.