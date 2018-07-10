Akhilesh slams UP government on crime front; government refutes charge

A day after gangster Munna Bajrangi was shot dead in Baghpat district jail, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav today slammed the Yogi Adityanath government for ensuring "no law and order" in the state, a charge refuted by the BJP government. "In present day Uttar Pradesh, there is no law and order, just an atmosphere of panic.

The perpetrators have become so confident that they have murdered someone in prison. These are the government's failures. The people of the state are very scared; the state has never seen such misrule and chaos before," the SP president tweeted in Hindi.

UP government spokesperson and senior Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh, however, refuted his charges, saying law and order was "definitely better" compared to the SP regime and police was hot on the heels of criminals across the state.

Munna Bajrangi was shot dead inside Baghpat district jail yesterday by a fellow inmate.

Singh said that acting swiftly, the state government suspended the jailer, deputy jailer, head warden and warden, besides ordering a judicial probe to ascertain as to who was behind the crime.