App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 07:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Akhilesh slams UP government on crime front; government refutes charge

UP government spokesperson and senior Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh, however, refuted his charges, saying law and order was "definitely better" compared to the SP regime and police was hot on the heels of criminals across the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A day after gangster Munna Bajrangi was shot dead in Baghpat district jail, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav today slammed the Yogi Adityanath government for ensuring "no law and order" in the state, a charge refuted by the BJP government. "In present day Uttar Pradesh, there is no law and order, just an atmosphere of panic.

The perpetrators have become so confident that they have murdered someone in prison. These are the government's failures. The people of the state are very scared; the state has never seen such misrule and chaos before," the SP president tweeted in Hindi.

UP government spokesperson and senior Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh, however, refuted his charges, saying law and order was "definitely better" compared to the SP regime and police was hot on the heels of criminals across the state.

Munna Bajrangi was shot dead inside Baghpat district jail yesterday by a fellow inmate.

Singh said that acting swiftly, the state government suspended the jailer, deputy jailer, head warden and warden, besides ordering a judicial probe to ascertain as to who was behind the crime.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 07:00 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.