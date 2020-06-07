App
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2020 01:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Akhilesh hits out at UP govt over death of pregnant woman in ambulance

"The death of a pregnant woman while searching a hospital is extremely sad," Yadav tweeted, attaching a PTI news tweet of the incident.

PTI

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav asked the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday how many beds had been arranged for the "future generation" after a pregnant woman died in an ambulance in Greater Noida as she was allegedly denied admission by several hospitals.

"The (UP) government should tell that if it has arranged 1 lakh beds for corona (patients), then why it has not reserved some beds for the future generation?" he asked.

"The (UP) government should tell that if it has arranged 1 lakh beds for corona (patients), then why it has not reserved some beds for the future generation?" he asked.

The SP leader's statement comes a day after an eight-month pregnant woman died in an ambulance after a frantic 13-hour search for a hospital bed failed as over half-a-dozen facilities denied her treatment.

"The BJP government should also tell that till now, how many hospitals have been made," Yadav added.

Neelam, 30, and her husband Vijender Singh, 30, knocked the doors of eight hospitals, including government ones, before she died in the ambulance outside a facility in Greater Noida on Friday, the family had told PTI.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

First Published on Jun 7, 2020 12:29 pm

tags #Akhilesh Yadav

