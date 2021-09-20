MARKET NEWS

Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri found dead

Mahant Narendra Giri was found hanging in his room and a five-page suicide note has also been recovered where he has named one of his disciples as the person responsible for his death

Moneycontrol News
September 20, 2021 / 07:55 PM IST
Mahant Narendra Giri

Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri was found dead at his Baghambari Math residence on September 20, news agency ANI reported.

According to an India TV news report, Mahant Narendra Giri was found hanging in his room and a five-page suicide note has also been recovered where he has named one of his disciples as the person responsible for his death.

Condoling the 72-year-old seer's death, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said: "The death of Mahant Narendra Giri ji, President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, is an irreparable loss to the spiritual world. It is prayed to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at His feet and strength to the bereaved followers to bear this sorrow. Peace!"

Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav also paid tribute to the seer and wrote: “All India Akhara Parishad President Pujya Narendra Giri ji’s passing away is an irreparable loss! May God grant the virtuous soul a place at His feet and strength to his followers to bear this sorrow. Heartfelt tribute.”

Tags: #Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad #Mahant Narendra Giri
first published: Sep 20, 2021 07:32 pm

