Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri found dead

Prayagraj: President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, Mahant Narendra Giri found dead at his Baghambari Math located residence. A forensic team & a special team is carrying out the investigation, senior officials also present. Details awaited.

According to an India TV news report, Mahant Narendra Giri was found hanging in his room and a five-page suicide note has also been recovered where he has named one of his disciples as the person responsible for his death.

Condoling the 72-year-old seer's death, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said: "The death of Mahant Narendra Giri ji, President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, is an irreparable loss to the spiritual world. It is prayed to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at His feet and strength to the bereaved followers to bear this sorrow. Peace!"



अखिल भारतीय अखाड़ा परिषद के अध्यक्ष महंत नरेंद्र गिरि जी का ब्रह्मलीन होना आध्यात्मिक जगत की अपूरणीय क्षति है। प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान तथा शोकाकुल अनुयायियों को यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करें। Close ॐ शांति! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 20, 2021



Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav also paid tribute to the seer and wrote: “All India Akhara Parishad President Pujya Narendra Giri ji’s passing away is an irreparable loss! May God grant the virtuous soul a place at His feet and strength to his followers to bear this sorrow. Heartfelt tribute.”