Akasa Air to commence daily flights from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, Goa from Jan 25

Jan 24, 2023 / 07:03 PM IST

Two additional Hyderabad-Bengaluru frequencies will be added starting February 15, the Akasa air said. (Image: Akasa Air)

Akasa Air on Tuesday announced it will operate daily flights between Hyderabad and Bengaluru and between Hyderabad and Goa starting from January 25.

Two additional Hyderabad-Bengaluru frequencies will be added starting February 15, the airline said.

Akasa Air Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer Praveen Iyer said, "Commencing operations from Hyderabad, our 13th destination with daily flights to Goa and Bengaluru further strengthens our presence in southern India."

Akasa Air Co-Founder and Chief Marketing and Experience Officer, Belson Coutinho said, "We are happy to bring the Akasa experience to Hyderabad. As we connect cities, people, and cultures, we look forward to creating and delivering memorable travel experiences to our valued customers." Akasa Air, founded by late stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala along with aviation industry veteran Vinay Dube, launched its operations in August 2022.