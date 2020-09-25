172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|ajit-pawar-reviews-progress-of-pune-metro-rail-project-5884421.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2020 02:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ajit Pawar reviews progress of Pune Metro Rail project

Ajit Pawar, who is also Pune district''s guardian minister, visited the Wheel Park depot in Kothrud and inspected ongoing construction of a metro tunnel at Shivajinagar at 6 am, he said.

PTI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar reviewed progress of the Pune Metro Rail project on Friday morning, a district official said.

Pawar, who is also Pune district''s guardian minister, visited the Wheel Park depot in Kothrud and inspected ongoing construction of a metro tunnel at Shivajinagar at 6 am, he said.

The NCP leader reviewed the progress of the work with officials.

As part of a trial run, the deputy chief minister also travelled in a model Metro train.

Pawar was apprised about the progress of the project by Dr Brajesh Dixit, managing director of Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha Metro), the agency executing the mass transport venture, the official said.

Pawar instructed Maha Metro officials to complete the work in stipulated time.
