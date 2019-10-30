App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2019 07:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ajit Pawar elected Maharashtra NCP legislature party leader

The newly-elected legislators of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) elected him unanimously, state party unit chief Jayant Patil said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar was on Wednesday elected NCP's state legislature party leader here.

The newly-elected legislators of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) elected him unanimously, state party unit chief Jayant Patil said.

Ajit Pawar thanked the party legislators and assured them that he will be aggressive on issues like unemployment and agrarian crisis.

Close

The NCP has won 54 seats in the October 21 Assembly elections. Its ally Congress got 44 seats.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar was present at the meeting.

Also present was Dhananjay Munde, leader of opposition in the legislative Council, who shocked the BJP by defeating rural development minister Pankaja Munde from Parli Assembly seat.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Oct 30, 2019 06:50 pm

tags #Ajit Pawar #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #NCP

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.