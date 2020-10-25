Ajit Doval's speech did not refer to China, clarify officials after reports of NSA's 'warning' emerge

After reports emerged on October 25 that National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval "warned" China and asserted India's capability to fight on its own soil as well as on foreign soil, officials have clarified that Doval was not referring to any country or a specific situation, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier, reports, based on a video uploaded on a Facebook page belonging to a Rishikesh-based ashram called ‘Parmarth Niketan’, said Doval had warned China during the function and had said India will "fight where the threat emerges".

"You said that we have never attacked," Doval purportedly said in the video while addressing Chidanand Saraswati, the head of the ashram. "There are views about it, that if there was danger from somewhere, we should have done it. To save the country is essential. But that we will fight only where you want to fight is not necessary," he reportedly said.

"We never became aggressors to serve our personal interests. We will surely fight, on our soil as well as on foreign soil, but not for our personal interests," Doval said.

"Ours is a civilisation state. It is not based on any religion, language or sect. What cannot be seen, what is the foundation of this nation… is its culture," the NSA is heard saying in the video, according to the reports.

However, officials told news agency ANI that Doval's speech was made in spiritual context and should not be twisted.

During the function on October 24, Dival reportedly also said India was the only civilization which continued to remain alive for thousand of years despite being attacked by "foreign aggressors".

He also spoke about the spiritual power of India at the function, according to the reports.