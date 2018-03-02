App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 01, 2018 10:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ajay Rastogi sworn in as Chief Justice of Tripura High Court

He replaced T Vaiphei who served in the post since 2016.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former Rajasthan High Court judge Ajay Rastogi was today sworn in as Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court.

Governor Tathagata Roy administered him the oath of office and secrecy at Rajbhavan here.

"It's a privilege to be a chief justice here. I will try my best to deliver services to this institution. I shall do whatever is possible for me," Rastogi told reporters.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice J Chelameswar and Justice Ranjan Gogoi had earlier signed the SC collegium's recommendation on Rastogi's appointment.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

