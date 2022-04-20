Ajay Kumar Sood appointed as government's principal scientific advisor

Ajay Kumar Sood has been appointed as the new principal scientific advisor (PSA) to the prime minister, the Government of India said in a order issued on April 20.

Sood is a currently a member of the science, technology and innovation advisory council to the prime minister. His appointment as the PSA has been "approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet", the order said.

The appointment has been made for a period of three years starting with immediate effect, it further noted.

Sood would be succeeding K Vijay Raghavan, the former director of National Centre for Biological Sciences, who was serving as the PSA since March 2018. His tenure concluded on April 2.

Before Raghavan, the PSA charge was held by renowned physicist R Chidambaram, who served in the role from November 2001 to March 2018.

Notably, the PSA’s office was established by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government. According to the Centre, it "aims to provide pragmatic and objective advice to the prime minister and cabinet on matters related to science, technology and innovation with a focus on application of science and technology in critical infrastructure, economic and social sectors in partnership with government departments, institutions and industry".

Sood, the new PSA, is an alumni of the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. According to IIT Kanpur, Sood is known for his "contributions in both hard- and soft-condensed matter that are profound in terms of experimental discovery as well as theoretical understanding".

He has served as the president of the Indian National Science Academy and also as the secretary-general of The World Academy of Sciences. In recognition of his scientific contributions, he has been honoured with the Padma Shri award by the government in 2013.