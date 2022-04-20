English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Ajay Kumar Sood appointed as government's principal scientific advisor

    Sood is a currently a member of the science, technology and innovation advisory council to the prime minister.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 20, 2022 / 07:47 PM IST
    Ajay Kumar Sood (Image: iitk.ac.in)

    Ajay Kumar Sood (Image: iitk.ac.in)

    Ajay Kumar Sood has been appointed as the new principal scientific advisor (PSA) to the prime minister, the Government of India said in a order issued on April 20.

    Sood is a currently a member of the science, technology and innovation advisory council to the prime minister. His appointment as the PSA has been "approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet", the order said.

    The appointment has been made for a period of three years starting with immediate effect, it further noted.

    Sood would be succeeding K Vijay Raghavan, the former director of National Centre for Biological Sciences, who was serving as the PSA since March 2018. His tenure concluded on April 2.

    Before Raghavan, the PSA charge was held by renowned physicist R Chidambaram, who served in the role from November 2001 to March 2018.

    Close

    Related stories

    Notably, the PSA’s office was established by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government. According to the Centre, it "aims to provide pragmatic and objective advice to the prime minister and cabinet on matters related to science, technology and innovation with a focus on application of science and technology in critical infrastructure, economic and social sectors in partnership with government departments, institutions and industry".

    Sood, the new PSA, is an alumni of the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. According to IIT Kanpur, Sood is known for his "contributions in both hard- and soft-condensed matter that are profound in terms of experimental discovery as well as theoretical understanding".

    He has served as the president of the Indian National Science Academy and also as the secretary-general of The World Academy of Sciences. In recognition of his scientific contributions, he has been honoured with the Padma Shri award by the government in 2013.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Ajay Kumar Sood #Appointments Committee of the Cabinet #Principal Scientific Advisor
    first published: Apr 20, 2022 07:47 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.