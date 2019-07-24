App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2019 10:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Atanu Chakraborty appointed new Economic Affairs Secretary; SC Garg to be Power Secy

Bhalla, a 1984-batch Assam Meghalaya cadre IAS, is likely to take over from incumbent Rajiv Gauba, who will demit the office on August 31, on his superannuation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In a major reshuffle of senior bureaucratic officials, Atanu Chakraborty, a 1985-batch Gujarat cadre IAS officer, has been appointed as new Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs succeeding SC Garg, who will be the new Power Secretary.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleared the appointment of Bhalla as OSD in the ministry with immediate effect.

Power Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla is all set to become the new Home Secretary with the government on July 24 appointing him as Officer on Special Duty in the high-profile ministry.

Even though the order did not mention that Bhalla will be the next home secretary but according to a convention, an OSD is appointed for the smooth transition of the charge from the incumbent, officials said.

Bhalla will have a fixed two-year tenure as the union home secretary till August 2021.

Anil Kumar Khachi, a 1986-batch IAS from Himachal Pradesh cadre will be the new Secretary, Disinvestment succeeding Chakraborty, a government order said.

Anshu Prakash, 1986-batch UT cadre IAS officer, was appointed Secretary in the Department of Telecommunication while his batch-mate from West Bengal cadre RS Shukla will join as Secretary, Parliamentary Affairs, it said.

Ravi Capoor, a 1986-batch Assam Meghalaya cadre, was appointed Secretary, Textiles while his batch-mate Atul Chaturvedi was sent to Animal Husbandry and Dairying department in the same capacity.

Another Gujarat cadre officer P D Vaghela, 1986-batch, will be the new Secretary in Department of Pharmaceuticals, the order said.
First Published on Jul 24, 2019 09:44 pm

