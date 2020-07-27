Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya test negative for COVID-19, discharged from hospital

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya have tested negative for COVID-19 and have been discharged from hospital, actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is Aishwarya's husband, said in a tweet on July 27.

Both Aishwarya and Aaradhya had tested positive for the infectious disease on July 12, and were shifted to Nanavati hospital five days later.



Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff.

— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 27, 2020

"Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever... Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff," Abhishek, who along with his father, superstar Amitabh Bachchan, had tested positive for COVID-19 on July 12, said.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had dismissed reports that he had tested negative, calling such reportage "irresponsible, fake and incorrigible lie".

Taking to Twitter, the senior Bachchan had said, "I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested."

Sources had earlier said both Abhishek and Amitabh were responding well to treatment.