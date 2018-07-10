App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 10:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Airtel to launch pre-5G Massive MIMO tech in key Kolkata hubs

Multiple-input, Multiple-output or MIMO is considered to be a key enabler and a foundational component of 5G. A MIMO network can multiply the capacity of a wireless connection without requiring more spectrum.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Telecom major Airtel today said it has carried out trials of pre-5G 'Massive MIMO' and will soon roll out the technology in some key areas of the metropolis.

"Airtel will now undertake wide-scale deployment of the cutting-edge technology in key business and residential hubs across Kolkata, and identification of locations are under process," Bharti Airtel CEO (West Bengal & Odhisa) Sameer Anjaria said.

"We had carried out trials of pre-5G massive MIMO technology at Eden Gardens in Kolkata during the IPL. Trials also took place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai," he said.

During the fiscal 2018-19, the company plans to set up 10,000 new mobile sites across West Bengal to significantly boost network capacity for high speed data and voice services, Anjaria said.

The planned launch will augment the total number of mobile sites in the state by 35 percent to 38,000.

In the last fiscal, Airtel rolled out 7,200 mobile sites.

The telecom major's optic fiber footprint in West Bengal will also improve with the addition of 2,000 kms of fresh fiber, taking the overall network to 17,000 kms, he added.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 10:32 pm

