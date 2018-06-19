Airtel obliges user with her 'Hindu representative' demand; clarifies after Twitter outrage

A day after Ola driver "off-roaded" a customer after allegedly refusing to enter a Muslim locality, the telecom giant Airtel got trolled on Twitter after accepting a user's demand for a 'Hindu representative'.

Pooja Singh, an Airtel direct-to-home (DTH) customer, expressed her displeasure on Twitter over the behaviour of a service engineer assigned by the company. Following which, a customer care executive from Bharti Airtel India replied to her saying the company would take a closer look into her complaint and get back shortly.



Dear Shohaib, as you’re a Muslim and I have no faith in your working ethics because Kuran may have different version for customer service, thus requesting you to assign a Hindu representative for my request. Thanks

— Pooja Singh (@pooja303singh) June 18, 2018

Singh, however, demanded a "Hindu representative" as the customer care executive appeared to be a Muslim from his name, Shoaib. She said she has "no faith in his working ethics".

A few hours later, another executive named Gaganjot contacted Singh, expressing the intent on behalf of the company to assist her. The firm's willingness to assist such discriminatory remarks of the customer received scathing criticism on Twitter.

A number of users also tweeted about porting their numbers to other operators from Airtel. The rising criticism forced the telecom giant to respond and clarify its stance.

In response, Airtel said the company "do not differentiate between customers, employees and partners on the basis of caste or religion. We would urge you to do the same".

The company further said that both Shoaib and Gaganjot were a part of their customer resolution team and in case of any customer querry they respond in the interest of time.