App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 12:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Airports near Pakistan border on high alert, civilian air traffic suspended

Airports in Amritsar, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot and Leh were closed for civilian air traffic amid escalation of cross-Line of Control shelling between armies of India and Pakistan.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

All airports located near the Pakistan border have been kept on high alert after alleged Pakistan’s fighter jets incursion inside the Indian border, reported News 18.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) jet crashed in Budgam district on February 27. Following this, airports in Amritsar, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot and Leh were closed for civilian air traffic amid escalation of cross-Line of Control shelling between armies of India and Pakistan, said PTI.

According to News18, the IAF has asked airlines to stop operations to these airports. The civilian air traffic to Dehradun and Dharamshala airports have also been suspended, the report said.

"The civilian air traffic has been suspended temporarily in view of the emergency," an official of the Airport Authority of India told PTI.

related news

While the official did not specify the nature of the emergency, it is believed the step was taken in view of an IAF jet crashing in Budgam district this morning.

The flare up in the cross-LoC shelling, which was initiated by Pakistani troops in early hours of February 27 has also resulted in security forces and other establishments being put on a heightened alert.
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 12:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #defence #India #Pakistan #surgical strike

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.