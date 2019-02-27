Airports near Pakistan border on high alert, civilian air traffic suspended

All airports located near the Pakistan border have been kept on high alert after alleged Pakistan’s fighter jets incursion inside the Indian border, reported News 18.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) jet crashed in Budgam district on February 27. Following this, airports in Amritsar, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot and Leh were closed for civilian air traffic amid escalation of cross-Line of Control shelling between armies of India and Pakistan, said PTI.

According to News18, the IAF has asked airlines to stop operations to these airports. The civilian air traffic to Dehradun and Dharamshala airports have also been suspended, the report said.



International flights that transit between Indian and Pakistani airspace now being affected. Some flights returning to origin, while others appear to be seeking alternate routing. https://t.co/sXbkX0qrGI pic.twitter.com/tojnJCii4w

— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) February 27, 2019

"The civilian air traffic has been suspended temporarily in view of the emergency," an official of the Airport Authority of India told PTI.



#TravelUpdate. Due to airspace restrictions, flights to and from Amritsar, Srinagar, Chandigarh and Jammu are currently on hold. Customers are requested to check flight status before commencing their journey to the airport. (1/2) — Vistara (@airvistara) February 27, 2019

While the official did not specify the nature of the emergency, it is believed the step was taken in view of an IAF jet crashing in Budgam district this morning.

The flare up in the cross-LoC shelling, which was initiated by Pakistani troops in early hours of February 27 has also resulted in security forces and other establishments being put on a heightened alert.