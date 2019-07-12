App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2019 06:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Airports Economic Regulatory Authority Bill introduced in Rajya Sabha

The Cabinet on June 24 had approved the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority(Amendment) Bill.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.
Representative image.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri July 12 introduced a Bill in Rajya Sabha that proposes to allow the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA) to bid out any new airport at a pre-determined tariff structure.

However, as soon as Puri rose to introduce the Bill, Jairam Ramesh (Congress), said it should go to a Parliamentary Standing Committee first.

"This (introduction of bill) is gross violation of Parliametary proceedings," Ramesh said, adding it should go to a standing committee.

Close

To this, Leader of the House Thawar Chand Gehlot said discussion was not possible today.

related news

The Chair said it was only allowing Puri to introduce the Bill.

The Cabinet on June 24 had approved the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority(Amendment) Bill.

The AERA is a regulator that has the powers to set the tariffs charged at airports.

The amendment is proposed to allow the AERA to bid out any new airport at a pre-determined tariff structure, sources had said.

Currently, major airports with an annual capacity to handle one-and-a-half million passengers come under the purview of AERA.

If the amendment is passed by Parliament, the definition of major airports would be changed to any aerodrome which has or is designated to have annual passenger capacity of three- and-a-half million.

The AERA (Amendment) Bill was last approved by the Cabinet during the Modi government's first tenure in December 2017.

However, it could not be passed in last year's Monsoon Session. As a new Lok Sabha has come in place now, the older bill has lapsed. Therefore, the Cabinet approved the bill again so that it can be re-introduced in Parliament for passage.
First Published on Jul 12, 2019 06:55 pm

tags #AERA #Current Affairs #Hardeep Singh Puri #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.