Airports Authority of India has invested Rs 1,000 crore in airports across India in April-June: MoCA

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has demonstrated a commendable feat by allocating Rs 1000 crore in capital expenditure (capex) for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has invested Rs 1,000 crore as capital expenditure in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement today.

The investment made by AAI is part of the capex target of Rs 4,000 crore for the entire fiscal year, set under the Union Budget of 2023-24. While the AAI did not specify which airports have seen the investment, earlier this month AAI released Rs 229.57 crore for the expansion of Belagavi Airport in Karnataka.

“Most of the capex for 2023-24 will be used for the two Greenfield airports currently being constructed by the AAI- Hirasar, Rajkot, and Dholera in Gujarat. We expect the Rajkot project will complete by December 2023, while the one in Dholera will be done by 2025,” an official from AAI told Moneycontrol. He further added that the funds will also be used for ongoing projects and air navigation services (ANS) which require state-of-art technology like radar, satellite, and ATC towers.

Currently, the AAI is revamping the airports in Kanpur, Tezu, Port Blair, Ayodhya, Surat, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Kolhapur, Dehradun Phase II, Pune, Gorakhpur, Darbhanga, Saharanpur, Fursatganj, Trichy, Tuticorn, Rewa, Leh, Goa, Vijayawada, Imphal, Patna and Chennai Phase-II

In 2022-23 AAI achieved its highest-ever capital expenditure, investing a total of Rs 5,175 crore to expand and enhance airport facilities, upgrade technology, and improve operational efficiency.

In the first quarter, the Adani Group invested Rs 1,285 crore across the seven airports that it managed, with Rs 852 crore being invested in the development of Navi Mumbai airport and Rs 242 crore being invested in Lucknow airport. The Adani Group has planned a total capital expenditure of Rs 7426 crore for 2023-24.

The capex for other private sector-owned airports including Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru, Hyderabad International Airport, and Delhi International Aiport Authority, stood at Rs 1870 crore in the first quarter of 2023-24.

DIAL has set a capex target of RS 1,700 crore for 2023-24, out of which it spent Rs 709 crore in April-June. BIAL has set a capex of Rs 1010 crore for 2023-24, out of which it spent Rs 214 crore in April-June. Similarly, HIAL had a target capex of Rs 1132 crore, out of which they have spent a total of Rs 196 crore. Mopa had set its capex at Rs 522 crore out of which they have spent a total of Rs 400 crore.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) manages 137 airports, including popular ones like Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Jaipur comprising 23 international airports, 81 domestic airports, 23 domestic civil enclaves, and 10 customs airports.

All Airports in India are expected to spend around Rs 20000 crore in 2023-24 out of which they have managed to spend Rs. 4155 crore till now.