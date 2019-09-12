App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2019 08:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Airport security to be specially trained to spot suspicious behaviour of flyers: Report

This has proved especially beneficial in case of cash and drugs smuggling which was recovered by trained eyes of customs officials.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) is training its security officers at Indian airports to study flyer behaviour to spot any suspicious activities, as per a report by Business Standard.

This will reportedly include officers studying travellers at airport checkpoints till the passenger boards the plane for uncalled stress, fear and deception.

The security officers might also casually indulge in conversations with travellers to monitor them closely. This system is based on the Screening of Passengers by Observation Techniques (SPOT) used by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in airports in the United States. Therefore, the training module that includes behaviour detection and anti-sabotage techniques is being worked on by both TSA and BCAS.

The instructors are being called from the US for a four-month training for around 50 officials, pointed out the report. A meeting was held in Goa last week to finalise the module as per the daily. Therefore, potential threats can be spotted and prevented. Sniffer-dog training is also included in the anti-sabotage techniques in the module.

An important aspect of the training will be of profiling to eliminate prejudices based on caste, religion etc. Therefore,  the module is focusing on a standardised process as per a source to the daily. Although, this technique is being implemented in several airports, including London’s Heathrow Airport, its effectiveness in reducing terrorism activities is debated.

First Published on Sep 12, 2019 08:56 pm

tags #AAI #Business #Economy

