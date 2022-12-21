 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Airport congestion: Operators told to allot more space for security check

Moneycontrol News
Dec 21, 2022 / 06:59 PM IST

The aviation safety regulator asked airport operators to roll back the retail red carpet if needed to accommodate additional frisking and scanning facilities.

The level of queuing, congestion, and missed flights at some airports is alarming. (Image credit: @karmanomad/Twitter)

The massive retail sprawl at India’s airports may be partially reined in to make space for enhanced facilities for security checks, including more gateways to frisk passengers and increased baggage screening capacities.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has asked airport operators to buy the latest equipment and allocate space as required for security checks, even if it means shrinking the space for retailers and losing some revenue, said a government official familiar with aviation safety matters.

Public outrage over serpentine, sluggish queues at New Delhi airport’s Terminal 3 appears to have prompted this action by the BCAS. After passengers complained about long queues and waiting hours, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia visited Delhi’s Terminal 3 on December 12 and held discussions with stakeholders on ways to address congestion at the airport.

Stakeholders acknowledged that more efforts need to go towards security and crowd management at terminals.

The BCAS also instructed Delhi International Airport Ltd. (DIAL) to start procuring additional scanning equipment, people aware of the matter told Moneycontrol. The latest requirements have been specified to the airport operator.

