Airlines rerouting flight operations to avoid Pak airspace, domestic operations resume

Moneycontrol News

The Delhi air traffic control on February 27 advised airlines to re-route its flight operations in order to avoid flying over Pakistan airspace.

According to a Notam (notice to airmen) issued by the Delhi airport, restrictions were imposed for flights exiting Delhi.

According to the Notam (notice to airmen) issued by the Authority, restrictions were "conveyed" by Lahore air-control which restricted movement of flights below 32,000 feet.

"The restriction is imposed on flights exiting Delhi and entering Pakistan airspace via Sulom, Gugal and Raban," it said.

Flights were also being diverted to Mumbai after operations at Delhi airport were disrupted.

This meant that flights originating from Delhi will first fly to Mumbai, and then turn right towards Muscat to travel further.

Pakistan suspended flight operations in its airspace from Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, Faisalabad and Sialkot leading to Indian carriers re-routing their flight operations towards Middle East, Western and European countries.

Air India has said that the airline was "avoiding routes of Pakistan airspace with immediate effect".

SpiceJet chairman Ajay Singh said that the airline was awaiting instructions from the government and was yet to take call on international routes.

Earlier in the day, domestic operations at airports along the border areas were suspended due to safety reasons.

According to sources, restrictions were imposed across various airports including Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Amritsar, Pathankot, Gaggal and Bhuntar.

While these were first imposed till May 29, DGCA later withdrew the restrictions.

"We are following orders from the airforce regarding flight operations in the northern states... I can't say how long will the suspension last," said Jayant Sinha, minister of state for civil aviation.

The Notam said that flights to and from Amritsar was not permitted to fly to Jammu, Pathankot, Srinagar, Leh, Shimla, Kullu and Kangra.

Flight operations were disrupted at various airports along the border after heavy shelling and shooting started between India and Pakistan.

Reports have suggested that Pakistani airforce jets entered the Indian airspace in the morning, which was countered by Indian Air Force.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Raveesh Kumar said that during the ongoing tension at LoC, Indian side lost one MiG 21 whose pilot was missing.

"Pakistan claims that he is in their custody... We are ascertaining the fact," he said.

Mohammad Faisal, Pakistan's MoFA spokesperson said that Pakistan Airforce (PAF) undertook strikes across LoC from Pakistani airspace whose sole purpose was to demonstrate their right, will and capability for self defence.

"We do not wish to escalate but are fully prepared if forced into that paradigm," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high level meeting to take stock of the security situation.

Military attacks from Pakistan started a day after 12 Indian airforce jets entered PoK to destroy base camps of terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammad, that claimed responsibility of killing 42 CRPF jawans in Jammu on February 14.

The airforce, in its statement, said that airstrikes in Balakot were carried out on "credible intelligence input" which said that "multiple fidayeen attacks" were being planned in several parts of the country.

The step by IAF was to be seen as "self defence" against terrorism and not "military exercise" against Pakistan.