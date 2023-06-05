Civil aviation ministry asks airlines to monitor fare rise on specific routes

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Certain routes have seen large increases in airfare. Scindia's discussion with airline executives takes place against this backdrop.

The civil aviation ministry on June 5 held discussions with various airlines on issues related to airfares, which have surged on certain routes in recent weeks. The meeting with representatives of airlines was chaired by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, CNBC-TV18 reported, quoting sources.

The government has emphasised that an increase in airfares is seen on some routes and has instructed airlines to monitor these routes, the report said.

Certain routes have seen large increases in airfare, particularly since crisis-hit Go First suspended flight operations on May 3. Scindia's discussion with airline executives takes place against this backdrop.

Fares on several of GoFirst's most important routes increased significantly of late. Last week, CNBC-TV18 obtained quotations from numerous booking sites, which revealed that a ticket from Delhi to Leh might cost up to Rs 36,000, with the lowest fare from Mumbai to Leh being Rs 17,000 and the highest being Rs 35,000. The cheapest fare from Delhi to Srinagar was Rs 11,600, while the highest fare was Rs 26,700. The highest fare for the Mumbai-Jammu route was as much as Rs 52,600.

Go First is undergoing an insolvency resolution process.

In light of the train tragedy in Odisha, the civil aviation ministry issued an advisory to airlines on monitoring airfares for flights to and from Bhubaneshwar.