Airlines expect COVID-19 vaccine cargo load to pick up after March-April: Report

The aviation sector expects vaccine cargo load to pick up earliest by March-April, after new jabs against COVID-19 enter the market.

Transportation of vaccines has so far not added significantly to carriers' cargo revenues, but this might change in the coming months, according to a Mint report.

Airlines such as IndiGo, SpiceJet, Vistara, GoAir and Air India have so far conducted only a limited number of flights to transport the vaccines, the report said.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

"Things are likely to change once vaccines are rolled out for mass inoculation and then the cargo revenue from vaccine transportation could actually have an impact on the financials," an airline official told the paper.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

India's immunisation drive began on January 16, with administration of the Covaxin and Covishield jabs to frontline and healthcare workers.

A GoAir spokesperson told Mint that the airline has transported 2.31 million COVID-19 vaccine doses so far.

Also read: Status check on COVID-19 vaccines in pipeline for India over next six months

GoAir is transporting doses of vaccines from Mumbai, Pune and Chennai, PTI reported.

IndiGo has shipped 2.1 million doses of vaccines in eight days to 16 locations, the carrier said in a statement on January 20.

The doses were transported from Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune to cities such as Vijayawada, Guwahati, Patna, Odisha, Raipur, Bhopal, among others, IndiGo said.

India also began exporting vaccines to some countries on January 20, with the first shipments going to Bhutan and Maldives.

Nearly 10.5 lakh beneficiaries across India have so far received vaccines against COVID-19, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on January 22.

The Indian government plans to vaccinate 300 million (30 crore) individuals by August 2021, making it the world's largest immunisation programme.